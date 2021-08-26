Pro-wrestling star Alex Zayne recently spoke with Frank Mandolini from the Last Minute Wrestling Podcast to discuss his brief stint in WWE, where he performed on 205 Live and NXT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he reacted to his WWE release:

“I don’t know, I always roll with the punches, that’s my whole lifestyle anyway, so as soon as I got the call I hung up the call, I called WIlliam Regal and said thanks for everything – ‘cause he’s who brought me in, so shout out to William Regal -, I hung up that call and I immediately was like onward and upward, hitting up all the promoters, […] people were like ‘I haven’t even seen it’ and I said no one has I just hung up the phone!” Zayne said.

Talks working on NJPW STRONG

“NJPW Strong felt so family-like from day one […] Rocky (Romero) has brought me in sort off of a recommendation of Will Ospreay (we came out of the same Back Yard wrestling Link) […] we never really had many run-ins into each other online, but it was like a sort of comradery and we stuck behind each other. Ospreay dropped my name to Rocky and he (Romero) wrote to me a couple of months before I debuted for New Japan and was like ‘what’s your email? Look out for an email is all I can say.’”

On his future plans:

“There’s so many plans, options and avenues…I get to choose where I wanna go. I’ve always looked at life very buffet like and you get a little bit of everything, but at the same time I won’t know which path I’m taking until I’m deep into it […] in 2019 and through the start of 2020 before Covid I was everywhere…that wasn’t shit compared to what I’m about to do.”