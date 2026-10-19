Alex Zayne says WWE was preparing to bring a promo from training to television just days before he was released. Speaking on Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury, he recalled writers starting work after an in-person promo class went well.

Zayne said he had used virtual promo submissions to present character ideas during the pandemic. When he eventually delivered this promo in person, he said he was asked to have it ready for Tuesday’s television.

“And they like immediately started plans. They started writing it for TV and then I got cut on that Friday.”

He recalled writers contacting him afterward about the material they’d prepared. Zayne believed pretapes had been planned for the following Monday, and said he was driving to a tanning appointment in anticipation of filming when the release call came.

Zayne performed in WWE as Ari Sterling. He faced Kushida on the August 6, 2021 edition of 205 Live.

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury. The interview was published May 4, 2026.