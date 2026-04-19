Alexa Bliss is reflecting on a meaningful WrestleMania 42 experience, sharing a heartfelt message with fans after the big weekend.

Following her appearance in the women’s four-way tag team title match, Bliss took to social media to express gratitude for those closest to her, while also honoring the lasting influence of the late Bray Wyatt.

“Can’t even explain what this moment meant to me,” Bliss wrote. “Thank you.”

Bliss went on to highlight her bond with tag team partner Charlotte Flair, making it clear their connection went far beyond the ring.

“Charlotte, Thank you for everything this year,” she wrote. “For being with me through the laughs, the chaos, the no sleep, the not enough coffee, the fun & the always needed hugs. This may not have been our winning Mania, but I’ve won with having you by my side.”

A touching moment.

She continued by thanking her family and those who have supported her journey every step of the way, while also delivering an emotional tribute to Wyatt.

“Ryan, Hendrix, Mom, Joey, thank you for always cheering me on and being there for me no matter what making me feel so loved, even when I’m my most exhausted or down. Love you all so much. JJ, thank you for being there for me all week and always, love you. Windham, thank you for impacting who I forever am as a person, as a performer and as a friend. Your vision lives on through the Wyatt’s and those who all love you. Always and Forever connected. Thank you Bray.”

Bliss closed out her message by recognizing those who helped bring her WrestleMania vision to life, as well as the WWE fanbase for their continued support.

“Thank you @bakingjason @wickedlesterclothing @kimksharma @karengiselleperez for taking this vision & bringing it to life, you all are amazing. Thank you to the WWE Universe, we couldn’t do this without you, thank you for always supporting me no matter what, it truly means everything. And thank you WWE.”

Bliss’ WrestleMania entrance and ring gear paid tribute to Wyatt, featuring several visual nods, including the striking moth-wing attire she wore to the ring. She also brought along her signature doll, Lily, adding another layer to the tribute.