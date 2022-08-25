WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with News18 about a wide range of topics ahead of next Saturday’s Clash at the Castle, which included Bliss revealing that she didn’t enjoy her ring name when she first heard it, and why she will never compete in a gauntlet or beat the clock type matchup. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she didn’t initially like the name Alexa Bliss:

At first, I did not like it, but my coach at the time in NXT said he liked it. When I got the list of names that were legally cleared, there were a bunch of names and my coach came up with Alexa Bliss. He also said that I could change and they would probably change it if I made it to the main roster, but it has actually become a nice little pun. But it has really grown on me and it looks really cool on a tee shirt. As I said, I wasn’t a big fan of the name when I first got it, but now it is a part of me and a part of my identity. It also makes for a lot of good dad jokes which is great.

Says she has no interest in competing in a beat the clock or gauntlet match: