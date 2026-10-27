Alexa Bliss says she and Bray Wyatt were supposed to reunite after their WrestleMania storyline, but it never happened. Speaking with Brandi Rhodes on A Shot of Brandi, Bliss also explained why taking part in Wyatt’s Halloween Horror Nights house gave her a chance to say goodbye.

Rhodes asked Bliss to choose her favorite wrestling cosplay. Bliss picked the dark Alice in Wonderland outfit she wore in a Firefly Fun House scene with Wyatt.

“I think that’s my favorite because I also got to wear it in the ‘Firefly Fun House’ with Bray. And we did a whole ‘Alice in Wonderland’ tea party. And so it has just so many memories of just that one outfit.”

Bliss then recalled walking through the Wyatt-themed Halloween Horror Nights house. She said Wyatt had wanted an attraction there, but seeing it after his death was painful. The visit also brought back an unresolved part of their WWE story.

“I never got to have that closure with Bray because the last time I was with him it was WrestleMania and I turned on him against Randy, and then we were supposed to join back together after this one WrestleMania, and then I found out I was pregnant. And then he had gotten sick and so he was out for a while, and so it just never, it was like ships in the night, right?”

Bliss said Universal let her spend a few hours as a scare actor in the house. She appeared in a Firefly Fun House scene beside a screen playing footage of Wyatt. The experience helped her accept that their work together had ended. Earlier this year, she also discussed her WrestleMania tribute to Wyatt.

“It was so cool to be a part of that again, but also so heartbreaking after I did it. I felt like, I finally was able to close that chapter. It’s over. It’s over. It’s done. And I think that was one of the first times that it actually hit me that he was actually gone and so it was so cool to be able to do that, that Universal let me do that because I was like, I feel like this is me saying goodbye. This is me going back to where it started and this is me saying goodbye and they let me have that moment.”

Source: A Shot of Brandi with Alexa Bliss.