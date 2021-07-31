Following Bray Wyatt’s WWE release several names in the industry took to social media to comment on the situation, including Mickie James who blasted WWE for not knowing what to do with such an original gimmick.

Now WWE superstar and former five-time women’s champion Alexa Bliss has weighed in on the situation, saying that she is at a total loss of words and thanking Wyatt for their time spent together.

“I really am at a loss for words…thank you so much Windham for everything you’ve done for this company. The most fun I’ve had is working with you. Such an amazing talent and the most kind person. I’m just in shock.”

The duo have been paired together since 2020, with Bliss gaining some of Wyatt’s supernatural abilities passed down from the Fiend. Whether WWE will continue to go that route with Bliss’s character remains to be seen. See her tweet below.