Alexa Bliss was backstage for last night’s WWE RAW at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, but not used.

Bliss’ absence led to some concern from fans on Twitter. She responded to one fan tweet and said she was just fine.

“I’m fine , thank you !,” she wrote.

Bliss added in a follow-up tweet, “Oklahoma City is nice, but I’m ready to get back home [house emoji] [plane emoji]”

Bliss defeated Eva Marie at WWE SummerSlam on August 21, and then had a brief staredown with RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair last week.

There is no word on why Bliss wasn’t used last night at RAW, but we will keep you updated. Her tweets can be seen below:

