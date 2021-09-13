Alexa Bliss is dealing with a “travel weekend from hell” as she tries to get from city to city as part of the ongoing WWE loop of events.

She first tweeted, “Travel weekend from hell…& it’s only day 2. #CancelledFlights #NoRentalCars I don’t miss this part of being on the road — at all, lol.” She also tweeted out “and let’s add another delay.”

A fan sent her a GIF and she responded with “It’s happened to me so many times, we had to put it on TV. [face palm emoji].”

Bliss is slated to challenge Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Title at the Extreme Rules PPV event later this month.

