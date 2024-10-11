Little Miss Bliss is on the comeback trail.

It’s not a matter of if, but when.

Alexa Bliss surfaced on social media on Friday to give her fans an update on her WWE status.

“For all of the questions in my comments,” Bliss began in a post via her Instagram Stories today. “Yes, I will be returning.”

Bliss continued, “But for now, please enjoy my current content :).”

Bliss has been on the sidelines from WWE since losing at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where a tease of another alliance with Uncle Howdy was made.

Alexa Bliss has been rumored to join The Wyatt Sicks in recent weeks.