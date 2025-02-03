Former WWE Champion AJ Styles made his in-ring return to WWE during the men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

Styles entered the match at #1 and was later eliminated by Logan Paul.

In a “Digital Exclusive” with Cathy Kelley following the show, Styles commented on his return and being eliminated by Paul.

On his return: “Did you notice that I wore the same gear, too? Pretty much same colors, everything pretty much. Wow, almost the same experience with the fans, the WWE Universe. It’s been a minute cuz I’ve been hurt and I’m back. But, man, that feeling that you get when you walk down that aisle and thousands of people are screaming. It doesn’t get me, but it doesn’t get, I don’t know if it gets any better than that. Does it get much better than that? I don’t think so, I don’t know. It’s why I’m still doing this.

On being eliminated by Logan Paul: “I’ll never live that down, getting eliminated by Logan Paul. [On CM Punk also being eliminated by Paul] Well, I’m not alone in the shame, I guess. But you know what? I got out there and I did what I needed to do. I stayed long there, I was in there with the big dogs and I held my ground. Unfortunately, I didn’t see the one coming behind me who apparently jumped on the table scaffold his way back over to the steps and caught me off guard. But this is the WWE, you will lose, you will win. Accept it, move on, next big thing.”

Zelina Vega and Jordynne Grace competed in last night’s women’s Royal Rumble match, and Vega took to Twitter today to express her desire to have a singles match against Grace. She wrote,

“As scary strong as she is.. I’d love to have an actual match with @JordynneGrace”

Notre Dame Football Head Coach Marcus Freeman was in attendance at last night’s 2025 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Multiple sources in WWE have said they loved working with the city of Indianapolis over the weekend.

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez competed in the women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night, and she spoke with Byron Saxton in a WWE “Digital Exclusive” to comment on her record-breaking performance.

On making history at the Royal Rumble: “Of course, you want to talk about how I got eliminated by Charlotte Flair, don’t you? But you don’t want to talk about how I broke the record. And now I have the longest record at 1 hour, 7 minutes and 47 seconds in the Royal Rumble. That’s right, Byron. I’m a history maker.”

On how she will now be making history on the main roster: “I made history in NXT. A two time NXT Women’s champion, breakout winner, Iron Survivor winner. I make history. And I’m going to continue to do the same exact thing here on the main roster. So girls, get ready. Because I don’t think you all are ready for the Prodigy.”

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was not featured in this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match, which is something he calls a “miscarriage of justice.”

Taking to Twitter, The New Day member wrote:

“A miscarriage of justice… #ROYALRUMBLE”

Former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE during Saturday night’s women’s Royal Rumble match.

During her entrance, Bliss was shown with Lilly the Doll. However, this version of Lilly had a very different look.

A fan took to Twitter to comment, writing, “Lilly got rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, chin implant, jaw shave, brow bone reduction, buccal fat removal, botox, eye lift, and a bit of ozempic OMG #RoyalRumble”

Bliss later responded with,

“On behalf of Lilly – I deny all plastic surgery claims lol”