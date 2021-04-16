WWE superstar Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling Show to discuss her current storyline with the Fiend Bray Wyatt, which saw the former multi-time women’s champion betray the Fiend at last weekend’s WrestleMania 37. Bliss reveals that she was initially only supposed to do some work during the Swamp Match between Wyatt and Strowman several months ago, but has been thoroughly enjoying the character transformation she’s gone on.

Honestly, I don’t really know [whose idea it was to pair me & Bray Wyatt] at first, because I was told that I was gonna do a little insert in the Swamp Match that him and Braun [Strowman] had, because I was Braun’s Mixed Match Challenge partner and I don’t think I was supposed to be anything more than that but it kinda evolved into what it is now because you know, Braun and I did have a long history in WWE and then we were able to kind of play off of that and it really, it worked really well, and it’s been really fun and it’s been the most creative freedom that we’ve had in a sense but it’s also been one of the most challenging characters and the most fun.