WWE superstar Alexa BLiss recently spoke with BT Sport to hype this evening’s Survivor Series premium live event, as well as discuss a number of marquee rasslin topics surrounding her caareer, including how she enjoys winning titles but is driven more by creative character stories. Highlights from the interview are below.

How she still wants to explore aspects of her character:

I want to evolve. I want to evolve my character and see what else I can become. That’s my angle. There is a lot more to explore. There is every single type of person what there, why not try them all?

Says creative drives her, not winning titles, although she would like to win gold again:

For me, I feel, we see a lot of the same people hold titles, so it’s nice to see new people hold titles. I was super excited when Liv (Morgan) won the title. It’s cool to have different opponents and if I’m not going to be the champion, I want to be the person working opposite of the champion. It’s nice to see other girls have their moments, but I also want to be the character working across from them. For me, obviously, I would love to be champion again, but it’s the creative aspect that really drives me. I sat on a swingset for a year and people were super intrigued, it was great.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)