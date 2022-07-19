Dana Brooke is now a nine-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

Last night’s RAW saw Brooke team with Asuka and Alexa Bliss for a six-woman match against Tamina Snuka, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop. During the match, Dana dove from the ring to the floor to take down Tamina and Doudrop at ringside. That’s when Reggie appeared at ringside, but Brooke yelled at him and ordered him to get away because he ruins everything.

Tozawa then rolled Brooke up from behind to become a sixteen-time WWE 24/7 Champion, while R-Truth also appeared at ringside but failed to stop Tozawa. Tozawa rushed into the ring to celebrate, but Nikki rolled him up from behind to capture the 24/7 Title for the third time. Bliss then dropped Nikki with a DDT and pinned her for her first-ever WWE 24/7 Title win. Bliss’ title run was short-lived as Doudrop attacked and pinned her to win the 24/7 Title for the second time. Doudrop tried to celebrate, but Tamina then superkicked her to win the WWE 24/7 Title for the fourth time.

Brooke then rolled Tamina up to capture the WWE 24/7 Title for the ninth time. She immediately retreated to the back while Tamina chased her away. This led to Asuka making Nikki tap out to end the six-woman match.

Before Monday’s RAW, Brooke retained her title over Tamina and Nikki at weekend WWE live events in Daytona Beach and Tallahassee.

You can see footage of the RAW title changes below:

Multiple 24/7 Champions were crowned, but the night ends the way it started with @DanaBrookeWWE as the champ! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LLc7DvnZwH — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2022

