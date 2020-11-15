WWE superstar and former five-time women’s champion Alexa Bliss has announced on Instagram that she is engaged to boyfriend Ryan Cabrera. Bliss shared a photo of the special moment while writing, “One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES.”

Cabrera is a songwriter and musician, who began his career as the lead singer for the Dallas based band Rubix Groove. He has since began a solo career. On behalf of all of us at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the happy couple. Check out Bliss’ post below.