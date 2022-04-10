We are happy to report that former five-time women’s champion Alexa Bliss and popular musician Ryan Cabrera were officially married yesterday after a two year engagement.

In attendance for the happy couple’s big day were several current and former WWE stars including Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan, Lana, Nia Jax, Kayla Braxton, Adam Scherr, and more. Bliss tweeted about the wedding as well writing, “AMAZING WEDDING !!Ryan surprised me with performances by *NSYNC , bowling for soup, yellow card, Nash from hot chelle Rae, travis Clark from We the kings – Steve who wrote “say you won’t let go” & an amazing rock number by Stephanie Beatriz – we have the coolest friends.”

On behalf of all of us at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish Bliss and Cabrera congratulations.