An Alexa Bliss impersonator scammed an elderly man named Alfred Mancinelli out of $1 million.

The situation was so bad that even when his son, Chris, tried to intervene, he was sued by his father. “There was nothing we could do to convince him,” Chris said to The New York Times.

From the NYTimes.com article:

Alfred’s involvement in scams dated back to 2018, but worsened during the isolating days of the pandemic. By the spring of 2021, his once $900,000 nest egg had dropped to $128,000. Mr. Mancinelli estimates that most of his father’s money went to one or more Alexa Bliss impostors — her persona is frequently used in scams — and what seemed to be a satellite of associates.

His chat messages with the sham Alexa read like a soap opera. There were the battles with his son, whom he disowned, after Mr. Mancinelli tried to safeguard his money; other “evil” meddlers trying to spoil their relationship; and ongoing references to Vince McMahon, the former wrestling promoter, whom the fake Alexa accused of humiliating her after she refused his advances. But Alfred was always there, ready to extend emotional and financial support.

The Alexa impersonator often claimed to be hospitalized for bad menstrual periods, and would plead with Alfred to send money so the hospital could begin treating her. “Tell me how much do you have left baby,” the impostor said in a chat.