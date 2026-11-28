An unfortunate situation unfolded during the opening match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

During the Women’s WarGames match at Daikin Park in Houston, TX., on Saturday night, Alexa Bliss was taken out of the match due to an injury.

Bliss entered the match as the third member of her team, joining Charlotte Flair and her fellow WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tatum Paxley.

Shortly after Stephanie Vaquer entered as the final participant in the match, it was announced on commentary that Bliss had been removed from the bout due to an injury.

Despite being down a team member, Flair, Vaquer, Paxley and Bayley went on to defeat Jade Cargill, Michin and Fatal Influence members Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

The exact nature and severity of Bliss’ injuries are unclear at this time. Early talk is that it is a broken nose, or worse, as a result of a stacked slam she took from Cargill.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the status of Alexa Bliss becomes available.

Join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for our live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage from Houston, TX.

Alexa Bliss has been removed from the WarGames match due to an injury. This was the spot where she reportedly suffered the injury. #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/AB8mQAb8Uv — DirtyDomDom (@DirtyDomDom) November 28, 2026