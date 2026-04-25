Alexa Bliss is showing love to a longtime friend and tag team partner following a difficult day in WWE.

In the wake of Friday’s post-WrestleMania roster cuts, Bliss took to social media to send a heartfelt message to Nikki Cross, who was among those released as part of the shakeup that also affected members of The Wyatt Sicks.

“Bliss cross forever,” she wrote. “Thank you Nikki Cross for all of the amazing times, fun car rides, laughs & for being Hendrix’s backstage bestie love you Nikki – can’t wait to see what’s next.”

A bond that clearly goes beyond the ring.

Bliss and Cross built a strong partnership during their time together in WWE, capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions.

Their first title victory came on the August 5, 2019 episode of Raw, where they won a Fatal 4-Way match to become the third team to ever hold the titles. In that bout, they defeated The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, and The Kabuki Warriors.

After dropping the titles to The Kabuki Warriors at Hell in a Cell 2019, the duo would go on to reclaim the gold at WrestleMania 36 in March 2020.

Their second reign came to an end on the May 26, 2020 episode of SmackDown, where they lost the championships to Bayley and Sasha Banks.

While their in-ring run may be in the past, Bliss’ message makes it clear their connection remains as strong as ever, and she’s already looking ahead to what’s next for Cross.