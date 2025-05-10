“Little Miss Bliss” is back in the WWE Universe.

Women’s wrestling veteran Alexa Bliss made her long-awaited return to WWE on the WWE Backlash: St. Louis “go-home” show on Friday night, May 9, 2025, near her hometown of Dayton, Ohio at the Nutter Center.

The former sidekick for the late Bray Wyatt returned, still looking very much like her darker Wyatt Sicks-friendly character, as the surprise tag-team partner of Zelina Vega.

Bliss joined the WWE Women’s United States Champion in a women’s tag-team showdown against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, in a match that Bliss and Vega won when Bliss hit her Sister Abigail finisher.

