With Alexa Bliss now back on WWE television and seemingly destined for the RAW brand, Pwinsider Elite is reporting that there have been internal discussions about moving her to SmackDown instead.

Bliss was absent from Monday’s WWE RAW TV tapings, despite early reports suggesting a return to the red brand in January. The potential move to SmackDown comes amidst The Wyatt Family’s shift to the blue brand, and there is speculation that WWE may revisit their original creative plans involving Bliss’ connection with the group.

Bliss’ return at the Royal Rumble produced one of the biggest pops of the night, drawing significant attention from WWE’s internal circles. Her reaction from the audience has reportedly caught the interest of Hollywood, as WWE stars increasingly look to expand their reach into TV and movies.