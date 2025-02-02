Jordynne Grace has arrived in WWE, entering the women’s Royal Rumble match. You can check out some highlights from her main roster arrival below:
Alexa Bliss has returned to WWE.
In the women’s Royal Rumble match, Bliss entered at the #21 spot. She received a massive pop from the fans in Indianapolis, IN. Bliss was eliminated by Liv Morgan, who entered the match at #2.
Bliss had previously been involved in a contract dispute. Obviously, the two sides have come to some sort of agreement.
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Status also made her return in the women’s Royal Rumble match, entering at #25. She was eliminated by Nia Jax.
You can check out some highlights below:
Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE during the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match. Flair, who was previously announced as returning during the match, entered at #27. She won the whole thing by eliminating Roxanne Perez.
And finally, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella made her return to WWE during the women’s Royal Rumble match. She entered at #30 and was eliminated by Nia Jax.
