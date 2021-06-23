Alexa Bliss is not bothered by the recent criticism from WWE fans because she’s having fun with her gimmick.

There has been a lot of positive and negative feedback over how WWE has booked Bliss for the past year or so, and over the various changes to her character. The criticism continued this week with more trances and mind games as she and Nikki Cross reunited to defeat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a Money In the Bank qualifying match on RAW, which came one night after she defeated Baszler at Hell In a Cell.

Bliss took to Twitter today and said she’s actually having fun with the gimmick.

“They can say what they want… but I’m actually having fun,” she wrote.

As noted, Bliss received a new entrance theme and graphics on this week’s RAW. She and Cross join Asuka and Naomi as confirmed entrants in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the July 18 pay-per-view. The other 4 spots will be filled with SmackDown Superstars.

Stay tuned for more on Bliss. You can see her full tweet below:

They can say what they want… but I’m actually having fun pic.twitter.com/5B5dz8koZ3 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 23, 2021

