During her interview with Metro UK, Alexa Bliss revealed that her parents didn’t allow her to date when she was young. Here’s what she had to say:

I wasn’t allowed to date growing up, I just wasn’t allowed. My parents didn’t let me date really. I didn’t have my first boyfriend until senior year of high school. I didn’t really go on dates. When you’re a senior in high school, where are you gonna go? We’d all go to the movies with our friends, but I don’t really having any embarrassing one on one dates. I have a lot of embarrassing stories of trying to get my neighbor Cory to like me growing up.

