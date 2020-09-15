During an interview with TV Insider, Alexa Bliss spoke on why she picked The Miz to be the first guest on her new podcast. Here’s what she had to say:

I think Miz and I get along so well. He has such a big personality, and you have to kick it off with a strong personality. The stories he tells, it’s a perfect episode to start it out. It shows this is what the podcast is and about. The Miz is the perfect debut episode because his stories are so relatable to what the podcast is about.

Credit: TV Insider.