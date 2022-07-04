Alexa Bliss made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she spoke about working with Bray Wyatt with him portraying his Fiend character. This led to Bliss changing her character like his until she turned on him at WrestleMania 36 where she cost him a match with Randy Orton.

“Working with the Fiend, with Windham, was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire WWE career. He is so brilliant with his creativity, and he puts so much effort into his character, so much research. It made me want to step my game up 100% being like, Okay, well, he puts this much thought into his character, I need to put twice as much thought in mine. When you step into someone else’s gimmick, you don’t want to bring it down. You only want to elevate it. I put in so much effort into that, and protecting the character, and protecting when we did the Firefly Funhouse. It was so fun. Obviously it’s very sad that we don’t work together anymore because it was so much fun, and I think the WWE Universe saw how much fun we were having.”

