WWE superstar and former five-time women’s champion Alexa Bliss performed the famous Eminem track “Lose Yourself” alongside her husband Ryan Cabrera at the Powell Festival. You can see a clip of her performance below.

@AlexaBliss_WWE singing lose yourself at the Powell festival pic.twitter.com/BwucRtXxsZ — Chase Fletcher (@Chasefletcher18) June 25, 2022

WWE released a clip of Shayna Baszler conversing with women’s champion Ronda Rousey ahead of last night’s SmackDown. In the clip Baszler tells her longtime friend that she cannot get involved in her current feud with Natalya.