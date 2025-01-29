It may be awhile before fans see Alexa Bliss in a WWE ring again.

Bliss has been out of action since the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. In November of that same year, she gave birth to her daughter Hendrix.

Taking to Twitter, Bliss shared a photo of herself and Hendrix, telling fans that “If you need me. I’ll be here. For a while.”

Bliss’ comment about this being her place ‘for a while’ comes amid reports that she and WWE recently failed to reach mutual terms over a return.

On January 14, Bliss removed all mentions of her WWE role from her social media. She is not expected to be part of this weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

If you need me. I’ll be here. For a while 🤍 pic.twitter.com/6DIVaPyhbQ — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 29, 2025

During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, Roman Reigns commented on Sami Zayn joining the Bloodline back in 2022 and took full responsibility for Zayn’s addition to the faction.

Reigns said, “I’ll take full responsibility for Sami. He was doing whatever he was doing with Jackass and all of them. I just admired the work because it’s not easy to do what we do when you’re across from a veteran professional, someone who has been in the ring for a long time. To have to do it with people who don’t necessarily know what they’re doing, and a bunch of them, the whole Jackass crew, and the way he made that work, I saw something completely different than what we were doing. We were extremely successful; we were all champions at the time, but to me, I was like, ‘That’s a personality that I can really bounce off and show a few different layers of what I have and my personality, and I think I can elevate him.’”

He continued, “This is a veteran performer, a journeyman who has been around for a long time. I knew that he had, not only the talent, but the experience to be able to work in the main event. I was right. He proved to be a great asset for the Bloodline. He helped us, but we helped him greatly. That’s how it works. That’s a true partnership right there, where everybody benefits. That’s why you see him come back in this reunion. We could have maybe done it a different way, but Sami is such a special performer and such a pain in the a*s to deal with sometimes, but that’s because he cares. God bless the Wiseman for having to deal with him all the time. Honestly, it’s on me, because I saw it, I knew it, I felt it, and I knew once you put me and him backstage together, it was going to be gold. It ended up taking a lot longer to get to that point, but once we did, I believe we were in Montreal, and when he finally got in the locker room with me, it was magic. One and done, it was probably live. We just knew from there that chemistry was going to be great. The proof is in the pudding.”

Arn Anderson says the backstage atmosphere at Saturday Night’s Main Event was awesome.

Anderson, who was shown sitting alongside Tully Blanchard at the recent event, took to his “ARN” podcast to praise WWE as a “first-class” company. He said,

“Let’s face it, they’re just a world-class, first-class company, and they brought us in, and they treated us well. Better than well. It was just first class from the time you leave your house. They fly you in, put you in a nice hotel, provide a car service for you, the catering is immaculate. Everybody there is smiling, shaking your hand. The company, it’s a place that I can look at every face backstage, whether it be cameramen or guys that are taping down wires, or the biggest stars in the company, when they’re walking around, you can just tell they’re glad to be there, and it makes for an incredible environment. You want to go out there and tear the joint down, and I can see how hard those guys are working and those ladies are working to get the quality work where they want it. It’s not just a show that’s on the air. Saturday Night’s Main Event, [back] in the day when Tully and I were there, if you got picked to be on Saturday Night’s Main Event, it meant Dick Ebersol saw something that he liked, and he was the big boss, and he wanted it on his show. He wanted you representing NBC and Saturday Night’s Main Event. It’s just a great atmosphere backstage, which translates to a great atmosphere once the show starts.”