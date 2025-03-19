Alexa Bliss continues to be a mystery woman.

Not just for her character teases with The Wyatt Sicks, either.

The women’s wrestling star, who hasn’t appeared on WWE programming live since the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event on March 1, appears to have been pulled from her WrestleMania 41 Weekend booking.

Fanatics Events responded to a fan this week who asked why Alexa Bliss’ name was no longer listed on the website under scheduled appearances at WWE World during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, NV.

“Regrettably, Alexa Bliss is no longer attending,” Fanatics informed the fan. “Please send me a DM if you have any questions!”

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface regarding Alexa Bliss.