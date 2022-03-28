Alexa Bliss has addressed the rumor that recently resurfaced online regarding her disliking when she had to work with Ronda Rousey.

The “report” cited Bliss not liking Rousey having a reckless in-ring style that caused injuries. Bliss took to Twitter to react to it by writing the following:

“This is quite comical & not true . I’m only in one group chat & it’s with my bridal party 😂 … #keeptryingtrolls”

Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s title at WrestleMania 38 next Saturday night. Bliss hasn’t worked a match since last month’s WWE Elimination Chamber event.