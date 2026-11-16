Alexa Bliss says the pressure to make her college cheerleading team’s national roster brought back behaviors she had worked to overcome. She also recalled how a teenage boy’s “thunder thighs” remark reinforced insecurities about her muscular build.

Speaking with Stephanie McMahon on What’s Your Story?, Bliss described arriving at college after recovering from anorexia. She said the team posted body-fat test results and required athletes to sign into the gym twice a day, prompting her to tell the coach why that approach made her uncomfortable.

“And so they made us do these bod pods where you go in and they measure your body fat percentage and they were posted. And then we had to sign into the gym like twice a day. And I remember telling her like, ‘Hey, I can’t do that. I just got over anorexia last year. I don’t feel comfortable.’”

Bliss said the coach then connected reaching a particular weight with a place on the national team. The opportunity appealed to her competitive side, but she said the situation became unhealthy again.

“And she was like, ‘Well, if you get to this weight, you’d be the only freshman on the Nationals team.’” “And so it just kinda, the competitiveness in me, I just started losing weight. The same thing happened.”

Bliss was careful to say she didn’t believe the coach intended to hurt her. She recalled the coach becoming concerned and suggesting they get something to eat together after practice.

“I don’t think she realized. And it wasn’t on purpose.”

Eventually, Bliss decided she needed to leave school and seek treatment again. She said she packed her car, drove home in her cheerleading uniform and admitted herself to the hospital the following day, where the approach to her recovery had changed.

“And they were like, ‘Yeah, we completely changed our approach. We now treat this like a mental illness, not a physical illness where just gain weight and get out.’ It was a very well established, reformed program.”

When McMahon asked about the comment that had affected her as a teenager, Bliss identified the “thunder thighs” remark. She said she was already self-conscious about having muscular legs from gymnastics, although she looks back on that build differently now.

“Yes, I was called thunder thighs. That’s such a silly comment for a teenage boy to make, but for some reason…” “I had great legs. Looking back on them, I was like, dang, I had great legs.”

Bliss also credited support she received later in NXT, including a conversation with Sara Amato about gaining weight for the physical demands of wrestling. She said Amato’s concern was keeping her healthy enough to work, rather than asking her to get smaller.