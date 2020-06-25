 Alexa Bliss Responds After Twitter User Threatens to Kill Her Boyfriend Ryan Cabrera

Alexa Bliss took to Twitter this morning to respond to a threat from another user.

Bliss recently made her Twitter profile public after setting it to private for some time, but now it’s back to private following the issue with a wrestling fan today. Bliss bragged earlier in the week about her boyfriend, singer Ryan Cabrera, and that appears to be what set the fan off.

The fan wrote, “Where’s @WWE_Murphy at @AlexaBliss_WWE that’s my biggest fan where’s is he since you don’t care about him @Nikkibenz4all is going to be his new girlfriend I’m going to KILL @RyanCabrera . There’s nothing you can do to stop me.”

Bliss responded to the threat and said she has someone handling the situation.

“Excuse me, but this is 10000% a credible threat,” Bliss wrote. “Wouldn’t we all agree? I’ve already screen capped & sent this & your same IG comment to those who will be handling this situation.”

Bliss then deleted that comment and explained, “I’m handling things w out giving them attention.”

Bliss then set her Twitter profile back to private.

The Twitter user @JonathanPeak4 has made several bizarre tweets to Bliss and Cabrera over the past few days, and it appears he created the account just to harass the couple. You can see some of his tweets and a screenshot of Bliss’ response below:

