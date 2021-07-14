Alexa Bliss took to Twitter last night and responded to comments made by her former on-screen and off-screen partner, Buddy Murphy, who was released by WWE back on June 2.

Murphy, from Australia, recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and thanked Bliss for helping him get used to American culture. He also explained why she was so instrumental in his early WWE development.

Bliss, who is engaged to singer Ryan Cabrera these days, responded with a tweet and said she will always be there for Murphy.

“Thanks for the kind words Matt [smiling face emoji] Always been there & I always will be there for you [flexed biceps emoji] can’t wait to see what you do next @WWE_Murphy,” she wrote.

Bliss and Murphy were previously engaged but split up in 2018, choosing to remain friends.

You can see Bliss’ full tweet below:

Thanks for the kind words Matt 🙂Always been there & I always will be there for you💪🏻 can’t wait to see what you do next @WWE_Murphy https://t.co/jjCWhM1DI4 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 14, 2021

