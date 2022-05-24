Alexa Bliss took to Instagram this week and responded to criticism over her new WWE theme song.

As noted, Bliss debuted a new WWE theme last week before her win over Sonya Deville. Bliss posted a new photo to Instagram yesterday and one fan commented, begging her to change her theme song.

Bliss responded, “first time I actually helped with my entrance music – we wrote the lyrics with my acting coach & wwe – gonna stay for a little bit [kiss emoji],” she wrote.

Bliss defeated former tag team partner Nikki A.S.H. on last night’s RAW.

For those who missed it, below are Bliss’ previous posts on her new theme – the lyrics and how she thinks it’s awesome.

“you’re mad you can’t control someone like me

you get so weak when you let me be.

you get smaller till you fade

it’s not my fault what you became.

I’m something twisted

but you’re insane.

Stand up, shut up & fight me” 🤘🏻🖤 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 17, 2022

The whole song itself is pretty awesome – not gonna lie 🖤 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 17, 2022

