Alexa Bliss took to Twitter this afternoon and called out Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer over a report he made on last night’s RAW.

It was reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that there were around 8,000 fans in attendance at the PNC Arena for last night’s RAW in Raleigh, and that 1,500 fans got up and left the arena during the Alexa’s Playground segment between Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Bliss took to Twitter this afternoon and dismissed the report.

“Sorry Meltzer (or whatever) you can’t get clout off of our segment … move on [peace sign fingers emoji] #StopLying #LitterallyDidntHappen #YoureEmbarassingYourself,” she wrote.

Multiple fans in attendance have also dismissed the report, while Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live today that the number of fans who walked out was closer to 700. Bliss and multiple fans in attendance insist that this did not happen. While some fans may have left the arena early to beat the traffic like usual, there was no mass exodus at 10pm during the Bliss – Flair segment.

You can see Bliss’ full tweet below:

