Alexa Bliss has shot down some recent fan speculation that she may be looking to retire from WWE.

Bliss was in action at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event over the weekend, teaming with Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley in a six-woman tag-team match against Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab. Cargill, Michin and B-Fab ultimately picked up the victory.

Since returning to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble, Bliss has remained a regular presence on television and has shown no obvious signs that she intends to step away from the ring anytime soon.

That didn’t stop one fan from reading into some of the former WWE Women’s Champion’s recent presentation, however.

“The old gear, the pink highlights fading, same three moves,” the fan wrote via X. “I think she just wants to retire.”

Bliss caught wind of the post and quickly offered a much simpler explanation for why fans have seen her wearing some of the same ring gear multiple times.

“Or… my gear is extremely expensive,” Bliss responded. “[And] I wanna get as many uses of it as I can.”

So, at least as far as Bliss is concerned, recycling expensive ring gear shouldn’t be taken as a sign that retirement is on the horizon.