Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have become pals over the past few months working together in WWE.

So much so that they’re breaking each other up in the ring.

And doing other things without the other’s knowledge.

During an interview with WrestleRant during WWE SummerSlam Weekend that was just released via YouTube today, Alexa Bliss spoke about some of these times.

While speaking with the pro wrestling media outlet, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion spoke about Charlotte Flair surprising her with some of the jokes she has thrown out in the ring during WWE shows, as well as how she too did something that Charlotte wasn’t expecting.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Charlotte Flair surprising her with some of the jokes she has thrown out: “She has some jokes that she likes to throw out there that I wasn’t expecting from her. She’s made me laugh a couple times in the ring that I wasn’t ready for, which I love that because it’s fun to see her open up. It’s fun to see a different side of the Charlotte Flair character, the Alexa Bliss character, and those coming together I think is what is resonating with people is that, hey, we’re having fun and this is a different side of Charlotte. It’s a different side of Alexa, and to see those two personalities kind of clash, but in a good way. In a fun way.”

On signing Charlotte up for an interview on a rollercoaster without telling her: “So we did a rollercoaster interview and I volunteered her to do it with me, which I probably should have asked her first because our interviews were completely different. Mine was very cool and casual and I’m like, yeah telling my answers, and the whole time she’s screaming, ‘I hate Lexi for this!’ and they’re like, ‘who’s your favorite pony?’ She’s like, ‘I don’t know!’ So I was like, it was probably a good time to mention that I volunteered her for that and didn’t ask her if she wanted to do that.”

(H/T to Corey Brennan and Fightful.com for transcribing the above interview quotes.)