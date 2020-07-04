Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Favorite Scary Movie, Santos Escobar Celebrates 20 Years In Pro Wrestling

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss recently appeared on the Dead Meat show to talk all things horror cinema, including revealing her favorite scary movie of all-time, the 1980 classic The Shining starring Jack Nicholson. Check out her full interview below.
NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar took to Twitter to comment on his 20th year in the pro-wrestling industry. Escobar writes, “I was born to carry on with the beautiful and historic tradition of Lucha Libre,today, as we celebrate the the birth of the place I call home now 🇺🇸, I too,celebrate my 20th anniversary being… #elLegadoDelFantasma☠️ wasn’t easy.. but surely it was worth it.”
I was born to carry on with the beautiful and historic tradition of Lucha Libre,today, as we celebrate the the birth of the place I call home now 🇺🇸, I too,celebrate my 20th anniversary being… #elLegadoDelFantasma☠️ wasn’t easy.. but surely it was worth it… #4thofJuly2020 pic.twitter.com/Hr2BnwPFXy
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) July 4, 2020
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- WWE Reportedly Purchases EVOLVE, New Wrestlers Being Signed, WWE Picks Up Video Libraries, Gabe Sapolsky’s Indie Career Ends, More
- Heath Slater Teases Impact Wrestling Debut
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?