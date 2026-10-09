Alexa Bliss has teamed up with her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, for a new song inspired by some of their private text message exchanges.

The former WWE Women’s Champion recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she discussed the origins of “I’m Just Drunk (Lexi’s Texts)” and how Cabrera turned some of her more unusual messages into lyrics.

According to Bliss, Cabrera has spent years saving some of her more outrageous texts, originally considering using them for a book or another creative project.

“My husband is a songwriter. He writes all the songs on his albums. He’s been collecting notes on his phone of all the outlandish and crazy things I’ve texted him over the years. He’s gonna make it a coffee table book or some kind of art piece for an article.”

Bliss explained that one particular exchange ultimately provided the inspiration for the song’s title.

“The full text was, he said I was being a drama queen. I told him, ‘I’m not a drama queen, I’m just drunk.’ That was the preface to that. He was like, ‘These would actually be funny as a song.’ So he took three or four days arranging the texts.”

Cabrera then spent several days experimenting with different arrangements and melodies, attempting to turn the messages into a complete song.

“So he arranged it into a song, and we were going through his phone the other day. He has all these voice notes of him coming up with the melody. He’s singing into the melody of some of the texts. He’s like, ‘Okay, these don’t fit.’”

Bliss continued by explaining how Cabrera eventually put everything together before presenting her with the finished concept.

“He took three or four days, wrote it, and then put the melody into it and fed it through a program to show a go on it and show me.”

Although Bliss initially had some reservations about having her private messages turned into a song, she ultimately decided to participate in the recording process.

“He’s like, ‘Alright, I wrote a song with your text messages.’ I told him, ‘Please don’t embarrass me.’ He said, ‘I won’t embarrass you.’ The song came out catchy, so then we went back to the studio. I sang my vocals on it.”

The track also features contributions from Bowling for Soup’s Jaret Reddick and drummer Tommy Carlucci, with Nash Overstreet handling production.

Bliss went on to express her excitement about the project and the opportunity for fans to hear a different side of her relationship with Cabrera.

“We have Jaret (Reddick) from Bowling for Soup, we have Tommy Carlucci on the drums, Ryan, of course, plays guitar… It turns out fun, and I’m excited for everyone to hear how ridiculous our conversations are.”