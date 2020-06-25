Alexa Bliss Reveals New “Uncool” Podcast Project

Alexa Bliss will be launching her new “Uncool” podcast soon.
As seen in the video above, Bliss recently spoke with Charlotte Wilder of FOX Sports to discuss various topics, and she revealed that her new podcast will be coming soon.
Bliss said she will be interviewing WWE Superstars, musicians and celebrities on the podcast. Bliss said she and her guests will talk about what life was like before fame, how “uncool” they were, and more. Bliss noted that she’s been stockpiling her interviews and will release them in the near future.
Bliss “Uncool” podcast appears to be the next addition to the WWE Podcast Network. Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Carmella and Corey Graves Trend After Fans Post Rumors Stemming from Podcast Discussion
- Drake Maverick Files To Trademark His Former Name
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Original Plans for the Hacker Storyline on WWE SmackDown Revealed
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea