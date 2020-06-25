Alexa Bliss Reveals New “Uncool” Podcast Project

Alexa Bliss will be launching her new “Uncool” podcast soon.

As seen in the video above, Bliss recently spoke with Charlotte Wilder of FOX Sports to discuss various topics, and she revealed that her new podcast will be coming soon.

Bliss said she will be interviewing WWE Superstars, musicians and celebrities on the podcast. Bliss said she and her guests will talk about what life was like before fame, how “uncool” they were, and more. Bliss noted that she’s been stockpiling her interviews and will release them in the near future.

Bliss “Uncool” podcast appears to be the next addition to the WWE Podcast Network. Stay tuned for updates.

