Alexa Bliss has revealed that bringing her daughter on the road was a non-negotiable part of her WWE contract when she returned to the company.

During a recent appearance on Brandi Rhodes’ A Shot of Brandi, Bliss discussed balancing her WWE schedule with motherhood and the challenges of traveling with a young child.

Bliss explained that she wanted to make sure she wouldn’t miss important moments in her daughter’s life, which led to a specific agreement being included in her contract.

“Road life’s a little different. I have my daughter with me now on the road every week. It’s definitely really hard, but I am in so much of the phase of I don’t want to miss anything she does. That was one of the biggest things of coming back. I worked it into my contract that she travels with me. I was like, ‘I need to be able to bring my daughter along. That’s a non-negotiable.’”

Bliss noted that her daughter was barely a year old at the time and that leaving her behind for several days each week was not something she was willing to do.

She also pointed out that her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, maintains a busy touring schedule of his own, making it important for their daughter to accompany at least one parent.

“She, at the time, was only barely a year, and I was like, ‘I’m not leaving her on the road multiple days a week.’ She has two touring parents because Ryan (Cabrera) tours every weekend. He has for the past 10 years. He’s still on a tour every weekend and so I said, ‘She needs to go with one of us and it’s gonna be me.’”

While Bliss acknowledged that traveling with a child requires considerably more preparation than before, she expressed appreciation for WWE allowing her to make the arrangement.

“That was just something that it’s a lot of growing pains because now instead of traveling with two cute little bags, you’re traveling with 10 because at first, it was a Pack ‘n Play, a travel Pack ‘n Play, a stroller and a car seat. Now I’m very grateful for the opportunity to bring her on the road because I get to be there for everything…”