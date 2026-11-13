WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently opened up about a frightening health scare she experienced shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Hendrix.

During an appearance on the “What’s Your Story?” podcast, Bliss revealed that she suffered from preeclampsia, a potentially dangerous pregnancy-related condition, that went undiagnosed despite noticeable changes in her blood pressure.

Bliss explained that her blood pressure is naturally low, which made the increase particularly concerning to her mother, who has a doctorate in nursing.

“Yeah, so I had preeclampsia, and they didn’t catch it. I naturally have low blood pressure. And so when I was going to the doctor, my mom, she has a doctorate in nursing, so she’s very on top of everything,” Bliss said. “She’s like, ‘Have them check your blood pressure again, this is high for you’ but I was still a normal range for a normal human being. It shot up by 30, and they were like, ‘Oh, it’s probably just because you’re in pain and whatever.’”

The situation became increasingly serious after Hendrix was born. While her daughter required hospital treatment for jaundice, Bliss began experiencing significant swelling and difficulty breathing.

“When Hendrix was born, she had to go to the hospital because she was jaundiced, and I had to go. The hospitals were connected, the women’s and the baby’s. As we left, we took her to this side of the hospital. And then I started getting really swollen.”

Bliss recalled feeling as though she was drowning whenever she attempted to lie down. Three days after giving birth, she contacted a neighbor who worked at the hospital and shared photographs of the swelling in her face and ankles.

“I kept telling everyone, ‘I feel like I’m drowning, when I lay down, I feel like I’m drowning.’ I started getting real big and everything. And this was three days after giving birth, and my neighbor, thank God, April, she works at that hospital. I texted her pictures of my ankles, my face, and she’s like, ‘Hey, not to scare you, but if you could just go get your blood work done, that would be great.’”

Following her neighbor’s advice, Bliss underwent blood testing at the connected hospital. The results prompted medical personnel to immediately admit her, warning that she could be at risk of heart or kidney failure.

“So I waddle myself over there because it’s just a connecting bridge. Get my blood work, and immediately they’re like, ‘Okay, we need to admit you, not to freak you out, but you could be in heart failure, could be in kidney failure’.”

Bliss went on to describe an unsettling conversation with hospital staff, who emphasized the potentially fatal consequences of leaving the condition untreated.

“They were like, ‘We’re gonna keep you because..’ And this is what they said to me, they’re like, ‘Well, we’re so happy you’re here because a lot of times the mommies who come in with us, the daddies and babies, leave without a mommy if they don’t stay.’ And I was like, ‘Excuse me?’ I was like, I’m gonna stay, you don’t need to scare me into staying.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Bliss discussed balancing her responsibilities as a mother with her WWE career, noting that Hendrix frequently accompanies her while traveling for the company.