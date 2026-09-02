Alexa Bliss says she was the one who originally pitched the idea of teaming with Charlotte Flair in WWE.

Bliss and Flair were longtime rivals before unexpectedly joining forces last year. The pairing eventually led to the two capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam 2026. Although they later dropped the titles, Bliss and Flair have remained aligned.

Speaking on Busted Open, Bliss revealed that she approached WWE about pairing the two together because of how different they had traditionally been presented.

“When I first pitched us to be together, so I was like, ‘We’ve always been opposite of each other, right? We’ve always been against each other. You’ve never seen us team together, and I think that would be a really cool dynamic.’

“And they were like, ‘Oh man, she has all this heat.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but like, there’s a way to do it.’ I was like, ‘There is a way to do it,’ because I know her and I know how amazing she is and how talented she is, and I think people need to see that side of her,” Bliss shared.

Bliss believes the partnership has allowed fans to see another side of Flair, blending her established on-screen character with more of her real personality.

“I think that she’s finally kind of allowed herself to step into her own and be this perfect mix of Charlotte that we see on TV and the Charlotte that we don’t see behind the scenes.

“And I think she’s such a nice and genuine person that it’s like coming out in her work now, and the fans are like, ‘Yes, this is the version of you we wanted to see. We wanted to see Charlotte Flair mess up. We want to see Charlotte Flair not be perfect. We want to see Charlotte Flair not focus on a title. We want to see her build real relationships.’”

Bliss added that the storyline has also provided something different for her own character, who has historically had trouble maintaining alliances.

“And I think that was another thing with my character too, because I was always in relationships with people on TV, but I always stabbed them in the back. And I think it’s fun to see this dynamic of both of us letting our guards down and having fun.

“And I think the WWE Universe gets behind how much fun we’re having because we’re genuinely having a good time together, and I think that’s what really changed the whole dynamic,” she finished.