WWE superstar and former five-time world champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple about the most embarrassing thing that ever happened to her in WWE, which was Bliss accidentally wear her shorts on backwards while on television with then partner, Micke James.

My shorts were on backward and Mickie James had to tell me in the ring that my shorts were on backward. During commercial break, I had to run back to Gorilla and change them around and then run back out there.

Bliss later shared images of the incident on Twitter, including the moment that James noticed Bliss’s wardrobe mishap.

& the moment @MickieJames realizes my shorts are on backwards 😂 thanks for always having my back 🖤🖤😂 pic.twitter.com/SRnS19hAkk — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 30, 2022

Bliss has been noticeably absent from WWE programming since the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view back in February.