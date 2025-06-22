NBA star James Harden showed up to Fanatics Fest on Saturday dressed as Hulk Hogan — complete with the iconic mustache and bandana. You can check out a video of this below:

WWE has released highlights from the SummerSlam Kickoff at Fanatics Fest, including a heartwarming moment where CM Punk met a baby dressed just like him. You can check that out below:

You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

While speaking with Big E and Tyler Breeze at Fanatics Fest, Alexa Bliss shared her thoughts on potentially joining the Wyatt Sicks, saying she thinks it would be “awesome.”

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On her return back in January at the Royal Rumble: “Oh my gosh, it made me realize I really need to step my game up because these women that are coming up are incredible, and everyone’s just working their butts off and it was nice to step away for a little bit and get a new mentality to come back to and it’s just that extra drive.”

On joining the Wyatt Sicks: “I think Windham (Rotunda) said it best when he said we will always be connected in some way. Whether that’s with the Wyatts or not, I’m not sure but, obviously, we’re all in this Bray (Wyatt) universe together and I think it would be something that’s awesome down the line. 100 percent.”

On Nikki Cross’ new look: “It’s amazing. It’s incredible. I think it suits her so well. It’s the perfect amount of scary and I think it rounds out the Wyatt Sicks in a way that something was missing in the dynamics of the puppets and I think Nikki’s look is what completed it.”