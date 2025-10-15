Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have come a long way since joining forces on the blue brand of WWE SmackDown.

In fact, they’ve gone all the way to the top!

One-half of the current WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Alexa Bliss, recently appeared as a guest on the In The Kliq podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star claimed it was her idea to team up with Charlotte on WWE television, how they have been having fun with their new on-air partnership, as well as enjoying showing different sides of their respective characters to wrestling fans.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the origins of her becoming a tag-team with Charlotte Flair: “It’s been so fun working with Charlotte. This was something that came about very, kind of randomly. We were talking to creative, and I threw it out there. They gave me a list of names of people who were kind of in this little bubble of needing storylines and I was like, ‘Well, what about Charlotte? We have this long past.'”

On the two having fun with the little nuances of their on-air alignment and being successful: “We’ve been having fun with it. You know, our entrances, our little pushing, pulling, all this stuff, that’s just us improvising and just having fun with it. It’s been a lot of fun. I was right we would be successful because now we’re tag team champions.”

On both enjoying showing different sides of their respective characters: “We get to see a different side of me, a different side of Charlotte, which I think is so fun. To see her open up and have fun as a character, because we saw before just a character that was mainly going for a singles title, and then my character, after joining Bray, was never really focused on any titles. So it’s fun to see the mesh of the two come together as this kind of odd couple and allies of convenience. It’s been a lot of fun, and I think that’s what resonates with the audience is that we’re naturally having fun and I think it allows the audience to have fun with us.”

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have a WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship defense currently scheduled against WWE NXT duo Zaria and Sol Ruca.

