It looks like Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are close to tying the knot.

Bliss took to Instagram and posted photos from her bachelorette weekend. Her party was held at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax) and Athena (fka Ember Moon) were among those in attendance.

“What an amazing weekend! Thank you to @joylynnjohnson & @chrisprovino for planning & organizing the best bachelorette weekend ever [black heart emoji] my heart is so full with love & fun from the whole weekend! Had an amazing time @mandalaybay – thank you @adamkentphotography for capturing so many great moments from the weekend [black heart emoji x 2] @brandonwings87 @barrysprime @kumilasvegas @magicmikelive,” she wrote.

Bliss and Cabrera noted last summer that they were planning a desert wedding for April of this year, after WrestleMania 38. They were engaged to be married in November 2020, one year after they began dating.

You can see Bliss’ full Instagram post and photos below, which includes a photo of her menu and a photo with rapper Lil’ Jon, who has a residency in Vegas:

