built from her own messages.

On May 2, 2026, Bliss posted a video featuring her husband, Ryan Cabrera, playing a track he created using texts she had sent him throughout their relationship. The song transforms everyday messages into lyrics, delivered through a female-style vocal track that gives the entire clip a humorous and creative twist.

“My husband made a song out of my Text messages… 👀”

In the video, Cabrera explains the concept behind the track, revealing that every line comes directly from Bliss’ messages over time.

“You wrote a song. You didn’t even know it. But these are all your comments, texts… things that you have said to me in our relationship together… It’s a hit.”

The lyrics bounce between relatable daily frustrations and more personal relationship moments, giving the song a playful and candid tone.

“Feeling a little overwhelmed at the moment… Loud as sh*t. I’m so tired and starving. I’m a mess.”

Later lines shift toward more emotional sentiments:

“I hate not waking up next to you.”

While neither Bliss nor Cabrera confirmed how the track was produced, the vocal style led many fans to speculate that AI tools may have been used to convert the text messages into a full song.

The clip quickly gained attention online, not just for its creativity but for how it blends humor with authenticity. It’s a different side of Bliss that fans don’t often see on WWE programming, showing a more relaxed and personal dynamic outside the ring.

Moments like this highlight how wrestlers are increasingly sharing their lives beyond television, using social media to connect with fans in unconventional ways. In this case, what started as everyday text messages turned into a viral moment — and possibly one of the most unique “songs” fans have seen tied to a WWE star.