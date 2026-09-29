Alexa Bliss is stepping into the recording booth for a new song with her husband, Ryan Cabrera.

Bliss and Cabrera announced via Instagram that they are releasing a new track titled “I’m Just Drunk (Lexi’s texts),” which will feature vocals from the WWE Superstar.

The couple promoted the upcoming release on social media, writing:

“Gonna have a lot of fun with this one!! Make sure ya PRE-SAVE & SHARE ‘I’m Just Drunk (Lexi’s texts)’ NOW – LINK IN BIO!!!”

Bliss can also be heard singing on the track, including the line:

“I’m not a drama queen. I’m just drunk.”

Bliss and Cabrera have been married since 2022.

On the wrestling side of things, Bliss remains a regular on WWE SmackDown. She has recently been involved in a storyline alongside Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley.

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