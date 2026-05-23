Alexa Bliss has secured new representation outside of WWE.

It was announced this week that the WWE Superstar has signed with Prototype Talent Agency for representation in all areas as she continues to expand her work beyond the wrestling world.

Bliss already has an extensive resume outside the ring. In the past, she hosted her own WWE Network series, Uncool With Alexa Bliss, while also appearing in multiple major video game franchises, including WWE 2K and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Her television credits have continued to grow as well.

Over the years, Bliss has appeared on several notable shows, including Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke, FOX’s The Masked Singer, Peacock’s Punky Brewster, Disney’s Walk the Prank, and E!’s Total Divas.

She has also stepped into voice acting, lending her voice to animated projects such as Obiguro in Netflix’s Sakamoto Days and Maki Ueda in Netflix’s The Queen of Villains.

Bliss was previously represented by Paradigm. Despite the agency change, she will continue to be represented by Leverage Management and Hinshaw Law.

Meanwhile, Bliss is also set for a high-profile WWE appearance this weekend.

She is scheduled to compete tomorrow night at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Peacock, teaming with Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a six-woman tag team match against Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab.

(H/T: Deadline.com)