Naomi and Mercedes Mone walked out of WWE three years ago, and Naomi took to Twitter to reflect on the anniversary. The duo left during the May 16, 2022 episode of RAW, citing dissatisfaction with the creative direction surrounding the Women’s Tag Team Championships, which they were holding at the time.

On this day caution was proceeded ⚠️ https://t.co/aqCWN7Cl7i — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) May 16, 2025

Former Money in the Bank winner Alexa Bliss is officially heading back to the high-stakes ladder match in 2025. Bliss, who captured the briefcase in 2018, became the first woman to qualify for this year’s edition by defeating Chelsea Green and Michin in a triple threat match on the May 16 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Bliss secured the victory by pinning Green following her signature Sister Abigail DDT.

This win continues the momentum from her in-ring return on May 9, when she teamed with Zelina Vega to defeat Green and Piper Niven.

Solo Sikoa has officially qualified for the 2025 WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match after a hard-fought victory over Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso in a high-stakes Triple Threat match.

Backed by Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo (formerly known as Jeff Cobb), Sikoa secured the win by delivering a devastating Samoan Spike to Fenix, taking advantage of a ringside distraction caused by his allies. With Fatu and Mateo creating the opening, Sikoa made the pinfall and became the first man to earn his spot in this year’s coveted Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) faced off against #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) in a high-stakes tag team match. After an intense battle, Fraxiom emerged victorious.

Their celebration was short-lived, however, as Gargano and Ciampa launched a post-match attack. Fortunately, the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) rushed in to make the save.

Later backstage, Fraxiom were approached by the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins). The champions informed them that they’ve earned a title shot on the May 23rd episode of SmackDown.

This upcoming bout will mark The Street Profits’ fourth title defense since capturing the championships in March.